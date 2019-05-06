Kerala SSLC Result 2019: The Kerala Education Board or Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is set to announce the Kerala Class 10 Result 2019 on the official website i.e. kerala.gov.in. Students who appeared for the Kerala Board 2019 exams can check and download their respective Kerala SSLC Result 2019 from mentioned below websites and apps.

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 announced @ keralaresults.nic.in: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will be announcing the Kerala Class 10 Result for 2019 batch on its official website of Kerala Education Board today i.e. Monday, May 6. Thousands of candidates who appeared for the Kerala Board 2019 examination are advised to visit the mentioned below websites check and download the Kerala Class X Result 2019. Well, if the students are unable to access the websites, you can also download the app on your mobile phone. The government of Kerala has made it easier and simpler for the students who appeared for the examination to download the Kerala Class 10 Result 2019.

Step to check and download the Kerala SSLC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Education Board i.e. keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Kerala SSLC Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, seat number and exam center.

Step 4: Submit your important details.

Step 5: Your Kerala Class 10 Result 2019 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your Kerala SSLC Result 2019 for future reference.

Websites to check and download the Kerala Result 2019 Class 10:

Note: Follow the mentioned above steps to check and download the Kerala Result 2019 Class 10 for future reference.

If students are not able to download or take a print out of their respective Kerala Class 10 Result 2019 from the official website of Kerala Education Board i.e. keralaresults.nic.in, they can download the apps on their mobile phone. Download Saphalam 2019 or PRD Live from the play store to download your Kerala SSLC Result 2019 on phone for future reference.

It is reported that the Kerala Education Board this year had conducted the Kerala Secondary Board 2019 examination for over 4.3 lakh students. The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala conducted Kerala Class 10 board exams for 2019 batch in the month of March.

