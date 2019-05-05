Kerala SSLC result 2019: The results of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10th will be declared by the Department of Higher Secondary Education on the official website keralaresults.nic.in on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 2 pm. Candidates can check it through the official websites. Plus, there are other websites through which the candidates can assess their results.

Over 4.3 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC 2019 examination. The examination was conducted by the Kerala Board in the month of March of 2019. Once the results are announced, the candidates can check it through these below-mentioned websites.

Kerala SSLC result 2019: Here are the direct link of the websites

Kerala SSLC result 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the SSLC results link

Step 3: Enter your examination details, on the next page.

Step 4: Submit all other necessary details in the space provided

Step 5: Check your SSLC results

Step 6: Download it for future use.

There are other ways also through which the students can check their results. The results are accessible via a mobile application known as Saphalam 2019. Not just that, they can also check it via Android app ‘PRD Live’. This Android app is run by the public relations department, as per the officials.

In the previous year, the result of SSLC examination was announced on May 3, 2019. More than 4,31,762 had qualified the examination. The overall pass percentage was at 97.84. This is nearly 2 per cent higher than the previous year’s 95.98.

A total of 34,313 students got A+ in all the subjects. A total of 1,565 schools, comprising of 517 government schools and 659 aided schools scored 100 per cent results, in the year 2019.

The SSLC result announcement has been delayed due to Lok Sabha elections 2019 and large number of holidays and videos. The valuation of answer keys were conducted in 54 centres.

