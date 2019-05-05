Kerala SSLC Result 2019: The Kerala SSLC results of 2019 will be declared tomorrow May 6, 2019. Candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website regarding the updates of the result. The result will be declared on the website @keralaresults.nic.in at 2 pm.

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 @keralaresults.nic.in: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will declare the results of Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams tomorrow, May 6, 2019. The board will declare the results on the official website– @keralaresults.nic.in at 2 pm. The students who have appeared in the examinations can also access the result through a mobile application Saphalam 2019 and PRD Live which are operated by the PR department.

In total 4.3 lakh students have appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam this year. To ease the results process Kerala government will share the results on websites: keralaresults.nic.in, kerala.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

Here are the steps to check Kerala SSLC result 2019:

Visit the official website @dhsekerala.gov.in Search for the SSLC result 2019 link and click on it Enter the details required Submit all the details by clicking on Submit button below Check your result and download it for future purpose

Talking about last years pass percentage, it was 97.84 per cent which was 2 per cent higher than the previous year, which was declared on May 3, 2018. In total 4,31, 762 students qualified in the examinations.

Due to some issues, state school education minister C Raveendranath is denied to declare the results officially. Due to the disapproval of making the announcement, the general education department has requested the general education secretary A Shahjahan to declare the result.

Earlier there were apprehensions that the result announcement of SSLC may get postponed due to the general elections and holidays. Meanwhile, the evaluation of the answer papers was held in 54 centres.

Here is a list of websites that will declare the results:

results.itschool.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

kerala.gov.in

keralapareekshabhavan.in

results.kerala.nic.in

