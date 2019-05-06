Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Board is all set to announce Class 10 results today on its official website. Students who ahve appeared in the Kerala SSLC Exam 2019 are advised to keep an eye on the official website. More than 4.3 lakh students have appeared in the SSLC examinations this year.

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The Kerala Board is.all.set.to announce the.Board exam results for.Class.10 students through its official website today, May 6, 2019. All the students who have appeared in the 10th Board examination this year can check the results from the websites given below.

This year around 4.3 lakh students have reportedly written in the Kerala SSLC Exam. Students of the 2018-19 academic year will be able.to download their results after 2 PM on the official website today.

The Kerala SSLC results can be accessed from the website – keralapareekshabhavan.in. Reports say due to lok wanna elections the Kerala SSLC results declaration got delayed this year. The Kerala SSLC Exam 2019 was conducted by the Board from March 13 till March 27 at various centres across the state.

The Board 10th results this year will not be declared by the state education minister as the model code of conduct has come into effect due to the Lok Sabha Elections. The results might be announced by general education secretary A Shahjahan. Students who have appeared in the Matriculation examination can check the results after 2:00 PM through the Board’s official website. The Kerala SSLC result for the 2018-19 session will be available on the below mentioned government websites. Students can check the instructions to download the result from the official website of the Kerala Board given below.

The following websites can be accessed to download the Kerala SSLC Result 2019:

keralapareekshabhavan.in

results.kerala.nic.in

kerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

results.itschool.gov.in

Direct link to visit the official website and download the results: keralaresults.nic.in

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

4.3 lakh students have appeared in the SSLC examination results this year who are awaiting the Kerala Board results

Students can check the following website of the Kerala Board to download the result – keralapareekshabhavan.in, results.kerala.nic.in, keralaresults.nic.in, kerala.gov.in

Board will be announcing the Kerala SSLC Result 2019 at a press conference today

How to download the Kerala SSLC results 2019?

Visit any of the above mentioned official website

Click on the result tab on the homepage

On clicking, students will be directed to a new window

Here enter the roll number and submit

The SSLC Result will be displayed on the computer screen

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App