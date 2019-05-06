Kerala SSLC Exam Result for 2018-2019 session: The Kerala Board 10th Exam results will be available on the official websites of the Kerala government soon. The results are set to be announced by the state education minister Prof. C. Raveendranath and students can check the Kerala SSLC Result 2019 on the websites mentioned below. All the details regarding the examination of Kerala 10th Board have been mentioned here.

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 at keralapareekshabhavan.in: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is all set to announce the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination results through its official website today, May 6, 2019. According to reports, the Class 10 Board exam results will be available on the website – keralapareekshabhavan.in and keralaresults.nic.in from 2 pm today after it is announced by the state education minister Prof. C. Raveendranath.

The Kerala Board will be releasing the results for more than 4.3 lakh SSLC examination candidates this year on various government websites including the official website – keralapareekshabhavan.in and keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. Students who have appeared in the Kerala 10th exam 2019 may check the details of the examination results here and also on the official website of the Board mentioned above. The SSLC results will also be available on the Saphalam application.

Who conducts the Kerala SSLC Board exam?

Kerala SSLC Result 2019: The Kerala SSLC Exam is conducted by the Board of Higher Secondary Education Kerala, which is located at Thiruvananthapuram’s Housing Board Building in Santhi Nagar in Kerala. It is responsible for conducting the Board examinations yearly for students enrolled under the Kerala state Board. The body was formed in the year 1990 to transform the methods of secondary and collegiate education in the state of Kerala. The director of the Kerala Higher Secondary Board is Sri. P.K Sudheer Babu (IAS).

The board is known to conduct Higher Secondary Examination yearly and it also offers commerce and humanities courses for students. Moreover, the Board has lakhs of students registered and the official website of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Thiruvananthapuram or Kerala Higher Secondary Education Board is – http://dhsekerala.gov.in/.

Kerala SSLC Results 2019 Date and Time

Kerala SSLC Results 2019 Date and Time: The Kerala Board had recently announced that the results for SSLC Examination 2019 will be declared on May 6, 2019. Reports say that the SSLC results will be declared by the State Education Minister Prof. C. Raveendranath in a press conference to be held on the result declaration day. The results will be announced for more than 4.3 lakh students who have appeared in the Kerala SSLC Exam for 2018-19 session.

According to earlier reports, the results were not supposed to be declared by the state education minister this year as the code of conduct was in effect due to the Lok Sabha Elections.

However, reports say that the Kerala SSLC results 2019 will be announced by C. Raveendranath only. The Kerala Board examination was conducted by the Board from March 13 to March 27, 2019. The Board had set up 54 Centralised Camps for SSLC Paper Valuation or checking of the SSLC answer sheets this year which started from April 5 and ended on May 2.

How to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Online?

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Online: The Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is likely to announce the Kerala SSLC Result 2019 today i.e. May 6, 2019. Over lakhs of students who appeared for the examination are eagerly waiting for the Kerala Class 10 Result 2019. The government of Kerala Board will announce the Kerala Result 2019 Class 10 on the official websites of DHSE Kerala.

Apart from the government website, students can visit keralaresults.nic.in or results.kerala.nic.in to check and download their respective Kerala SSLC Result 2019. If students are unable to check or download the Kerala Board Result 2019 on the mentioned above websites, they can visit prd.kerala.gov.in or results.itschool.gov.in. The declaration of the Kerala Board Results on the online portals has made it easier and simpler for the students to check their scores without going to the school.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can not just download the results but can also take a print out of it for future reference. By following simple and easy steps to check Kerala Class 10 Result 2019, students can download their mark sheet in just 5 minutes. Students can easily access the website of the Department of Higher Secondary Education for information, results and official statements.

Note: Each and every student must have a login id along with a password to access any important notice or information released by the Department of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala.

How to Get Kerala SSLC Result 2019 via SMS

Kerala SSLC Result 2019: The Kerala Board 10th Result 2019 or Kerala SSLC Result 2019 will be released on the official websites of the Board and also on third party websites. Students can check their results on the websites mentioned in the section How to Check Kerala SSLC Result 2019 Online? However, there might be some possibilities of the official websites not functioning properly due to heavy traffic. Students might face problems in accessing their SSLC Result 2019 through the websites mentioned above. Hence, they can check their 10th results via SMS on their registered mobile phones.

To check the result via mobile phone, watch this video:

Kerala SSLC Results 2019 Offcial Websites

Kerala SSLC Result 2019: The official websites of the Kerala SSLC Results 2019 have been already mentioned above. However, for clarity, the websites have been highlighted here. Check the links to download the result of Class 10th Board Exam given below.

List of official websites to check Kerala SSLC Result 2019:

dhsekerala.gov.in keralaresults.nic.in results.kerala.nic.in prd.kerala.gov.in results.itschool.gov.in

