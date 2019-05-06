Kerala SSLC Result 2019: The Department of Secondary Education Kerala is likely to announce the Kerala Class 10 Result 2019 anytime soon today i.e. May 6, 2019. Students who appeared for the examination are advised to visit the official website of Kerala Education Board i.e. education.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Result 2019 @ education.kerala.gov.in: The Department of Secondary Education, Kerala will be announcing the Kerala Class 10 Result of 2018 – 2019 batch today i.e. Monday, May 6. Students who appeared for the Kerala Board 2019 examination, are advised to check their respective Kerala SSLC Result 2019 on the official website of Kerala Education Board i.e. education.kerala.gov.in. Students can also visit websites like keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. According to the reports, over 4.3 lakhs students appeared for the Kerala secondary board 2019 exams. The DHSE conducted SSLC exams 2019 from March 13 to March 27, 2019.

Websites to check Kerala Class 10 Result 2019:

The government of Kerala has launched the two mentioned below apps for students to check their Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2019 in order to avoid any kind of website crashing issues. A similar kind of problems occurs during the release of any board results.

Apps to check SSLC Result 2019 Kerala:

Note: Students who appeared for the examination can download their Kerala Board Result 2019 from the mentioned above websites and apps for future reference. Also, download the apps from the Play Store before checking the result on your mobile phone.

Steps to check Kerala Class 10 Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Education Board i.e. kerala.gov.in.

Step 2: If not kerala.gov.in, you can access to keralapareekshabhavan.in or results.kerala.nic.in or prd.kerala.gov.in or results.itschool.gov.in.

Step 3: Click to the link that reads Kerala SSLC Result 2019 on the homepage.

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number, Seat Number and Center Number.

Step 5: Your SSLC Class 10 Result 2019 Kerala will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the Kerala Board Result 2019 for future reference.

