Kerala Technical University Exams 2020, the university has postponed all the exams that were scheduled to be held in the month of July.

Kerala Technical University (KTU), also known as the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, has postponed all semester/final exams that were scheduled to be conducted in the month of July. The exams were to begin from July 1 but as the number of people infected with coronavirus is increasing consistently, the exams have been postponed. This matter has now been referred to an academic committee.

The university posted this update on its official website ktu.edu.in on June 29. The update read that B.Tech S8 Regular and Supplementary Examinations (including part-time), scheduled from July 1st, have been postponed. Earlier, concerned students and their parents had raised voice against Kerala Technical University when the university was willing to conduct exams during the pandemic.

Before this decision, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had urged Kerala CM Vijayan Pinarayi to postpone the exams in the wake of increasing coronavirus cases in the state. Despite his request, the govt was adamant on its decision to conduct the exams. Shashi Tharoor expressed his disappointment through his tweet.

Disappointed to learn today that the exams are still going ahead. I'm not alone in questioning the commonsense of this, when the CM himself has said in his daily press briefing that the situation in Kerala is alarming, &initiated strict measures to curb crowds gathering anywhere! https://t.co/uC96HxK087 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 23, 2020

Earlier, KTU had maintained that supplementary and regular exams will be held from July 1. KTU altered the duration of the exam and made it 2 hours and 15 mins from 3 hours. But, as addressed by the CM of the state, the Covid-19 situation in the state is alarming at the moment and the exams would have to be postponed.

