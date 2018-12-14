Kerala TET results 2018: The Kerala Government Education Board on Friday released the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET). The candidates who appeared for the exam can directly check their results using their credential through the link given below.

The Kerala Board declared the result for the exam held on October 20, 21, and 28 for 4 categories: I, II, III, and IV.

The Kerala Government Education Board on Friday released the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (K-TET). The candidates who appeared for the exam can directly check their results using their credential through the link given below. The Kerala Board declared the result for the exam held on October 20, 21, and 28 for 4 categories: I, II, III, and IV.

Click here to check the result

How to check K-TET result

1. Log on to the official K-TET website or click on the link provided above.

2. Enter the K-TET 2018 roll number and date of birth in the dd/mm/yy format

3. Click on the Submit button

4. View the result and take a printout of the same.

The results for the 4 different categories have been released, here are the 4 categories:

Category I: Lower Primary classes

Category II: Upper Primary classes

Category III: High School classes

Category IV: Language Teachers for Arabic, Hindi, Sanskrit, Urdu Specialist

Candidates who have cleared the exam are now required to produced the original documents for verification to their respective District Educational Officer to get the KTET certificate. The K-TET is mandatory for getting teaching jobs in state government schools from Class 1 to Class 12. The people who have the professional qualifications of Teacher Training such as B.T.C (D.El.Ed), B.Ed, B.El.Ed are eligible to take part in the test.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More