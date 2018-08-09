Kerala TET 2018: The revised Answer Keys for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 has been released by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Candidates can download the same by logging into www.keralapareekshabhavan.in. KTET 2018 results will also be declared soon.

Kerala TET 2018: The revised Answer Key for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 has been published on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. Candidates who had appeared for the examination this year can check the final answer keys by logging into www.keralapareekshabhavan.in.

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test had been conducted by the Board during the month of June this year. Reports say that after the release of the Preliminary answer keys, candidates, who had written in the exam were given a chance to raise objections through the official website. And on basis of that, the authority has prepared the final Answer Keys.

As the Answer Keys have already been released, the Board will soon declare the Kerala TET 2018 result on its official website. Candidates are advised to keep eye on the KTET portal and check their result as soon as it is released. Candidates can download their answer key by following the steps given below.

How to download Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2018 Answer Key?

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan: www.keralapareekshabhavan.in Seach for the link that says ‘KTET 2018 revised Answer Key’ on the home page Now click on the answer key link Candidates will be directed to a pdf containing the Answer Keys Check and download the same Now take a print out of the answer key if necessary for future reference

Apart from this, candidates can also log in to www.ktet.kerala.gov.in and directly download the answer key.

The KTET 2018 examination was held between June 23 and June 30, 2018. Later, candidates can check the KTET 2018 exam results after it releases on the website Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

