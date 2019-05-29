Kerala TET 2019 date and time: applications have been invited for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET). All the candidates who are interested in the recruitment process can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala TET 2019 date and time: Last date to apply June 6 @ ktet.kerala.gov.in

Kerala TET 2019 date and time: The application form for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) can now be accessed from the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. All the candidates who are interested in the recruitment process can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan, ktet.kerala.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application form is June 6, 219. The Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET)is scheduled to be held on June 22, and June 29, 2019. The schedule for the upcoming examination is mentioned below:

Important date and time for the Kerala TET 2019 examination:

First date to submit application: May 27, 2019

Last date to submit application: June 6, 2019

Date of issue of admit card: June 15, 2019

Examination category 1: June 22, 2019 (from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm)

Examination category 2: June 22, 2019 (from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm)

Examination category 3: June 29, 2019 (from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm)

Examination category 4: June 29, 2019 (from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm)

The Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test or the Kerala TET will be held for a tenure of two and a half hours.

The application process for the Kerala TET 2019 examination:

All the new applicants are required to first complete the registration process by tapping the registration link present on the homepage. It is necessary for all the candidates to complete the process of registration in order to fill the application form.

Steps to fill the Kerala TET 2019 Application form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET), ktet.karala.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying New registration June 2019 present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Tap the option saying new registration.

Step 5: Read all the instructions and then tap the registration between.

Step 6: Enter the details and tap the save button.

Kerala TET June 2019 Application Fee:

Candidates need to submit the registration fee accompanied with the filled form. The candidates belonging to General category are required to pay Rs 500 and the candidates belonging to SC and ST category are required to pay Rs 250 as application fee. The syllabus for the exams can be accessed form the official website.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App