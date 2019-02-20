Kerala TET Recruitment Exam 2019: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the answer keys of Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test ( KTET ) 2019 on the official website - keralapareekshabhavan.in. Candidates who had appeared for the recruitment exam can visit the official website. and download the answer keys of Kerala TET recruitment for category I, category II, category III, category IV.

Kerala TET Recruitment Exam 2019: The answer keys of the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2019 examination has been released by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on its official website. The candidates who had appeared in the examination for the vacant post can download their answer keys by logging into the official website -keralapareekshabhavan.in. The option to raise the objection is also available on official websites and candidates must file the same within the given time frame mentioned on the website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

Candidates can download their answer keys for KTET category I, category II, category III, category IV from the website. Category I exam is for the primary teacher’s post (i.e. from class 1 to class 5), Category 2 for the upper primary from (class 6 to class 9). Candidates can also raise an objection if there is an error in the answer keys before February 22, 2019. This can be done by entering the name and subject, question paper code and SET code on the space provided on the official website.

Steps to download Kerala TET recruitment Exam answer key: