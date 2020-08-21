The results for the Nirmal NR 187 lottery have just been announced by the Kerala Lottery Department. The winners must claim their rewards within 30 days of the tournament.

The results for the Nirmal NR 187 lottery have just been announced by the Kerala Lottery Department. The first prize of Rs 70 lakh went to ticket number NX 579592, and the second prize worth Rs 10 lakh was bagged by ticket number NP 504733.The third prize of Rs 1 lakh was won by ticket numbers: NN 677045, NO 205379, NP 357272, NR 272713, NS 545544, NT 549395, NU 330551, NV 235718 and NW 206135 NX 688982.

The consolation prize of Rs 8,000 was won by tick numbers – NN 579592, NO 579592, NP 579592, NR 579592, NS 579592, NT 579592, NU 579592, NV 579592, NW 579592, NY 579592 and NZ 579592.

The winners must claim their rewards within 30 days of the tournament. Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 187 also offers prizes of smaller amounts. Participants may check the official website kerelalotteries.com for further details. One can click on the home page, and then on lottery option Kerala Nirmal NR 187, to check it.

For prize amounts below 5,000, a participant may simply show a lottery ticket, however for larger amounts they must have valid id proof.

