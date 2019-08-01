KHS Agra recruitment 2019: Applications have been invited by the Kendriya Hindi Sansthan (KHS) for the recruitment to the post of professor and associate professor. Candidates can apply by visiting khsindia.org.

KHS Agra recruitment 2019: The Kendriya Hindi Sansthan (KHS), Agra has issued the notification for the recruitment to the posts of professor and associate professor. The online registration process for the same has been started from July 16, 2019. The last date for submitting the online application form will be September 2, 2019. A total number of 19 posts combining both of the associate professor and professor will be filled through this recruitment drive. All the interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the Kendriya Hindi Sansthan, khsindia.org.

Vacancy details for KHS Agra recruitment 2019:

Total vacancies: 19 vacancies

Professor (linguistics): 1 vacancy

Professor (Hindi Literature): 1 vacancy

Professor (Education): 1 vacancy

Associate Professor (linguistics): 5 vacancies

Associate Professor (Hindi Literature): 3 vacancies

Associate Professor (Education): 8 vacancies

Eligibility criteria for KHS recruitment 2019:

Educational Qualification: All the candidates applying for the recruitment to the posts of professor and associate professor (Linguistics, Education and Hindi Literature) must possess a postgraduate degree or MPhil or a PhD in relevant subjects.

Payscale for KHS Agra recruitment 2019:

All the candidates applying for the recruitment to the posts of professor for linguistics, Hindi Literature and education will be paid in the range between Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,000 per month while the candidates who have applied for the recruitment to the posts of assistant professor will be paid between the range of Rs 1,31,400 to Rs 2,17,100. Seven of the posts for the associate professor will be recruited under the Pay Level 10 which will be between Rs 57,700 to Rs 1,82,400.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App