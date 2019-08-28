KIOCL recruitment 2019: KIOCL has invited the application for General Manager, Secretary, and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply through its official website before September 27.

KIOCL recruitment 2019: Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited is hiring the candidates for General Manager, Secretary, and other posts. The application process will start from September 5 and it will end on September 27. Candidates can apply through the online process on KIOCL’s official website @kioclltd.in.

Candidates are advised to enter details correctly as no request for changing details will be entertained once the application is submitted. Candidates need to upload the scanned copy of their recent passport size color photo and signature.

After applying online, the candidate is required to take the print out of filled online application form with system generated application and send it to the address Deputy General Manager(HR&A), HR Department, KIOCL Limited, Koramangala 2nd Block, Sarjapura Road, Bengaluru-560 034 on or before October 10, 2019.

KIOCL recruitment 2019: Available posts

GM/JGM (Finance): 01

GM/AGM (Projects): 01

Company Secretary: 01

Manager (Accounts): 01

Manager (Corporate Communication): 01

Consultant: 01

KIOCL recruitment 2019:Required Qualification

GM/JGM (Finance): Candidates must have a good academic record and excellent command on the English language. He/She should be a member of the Insitute of cost accountants of India.

GM/AGM (Projects): Candidates should have B.tech degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Civil or equivalent from any recognized university.

Company Secretary: Candidates should have Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with Company secretary from ICSI.

Manager (Accounts): Candidates should have a graduate degree and should be a member of ICAI or Institute of Cost Accountants of India.

Manager (Corporate Communication): Candidates should have a post-graduate degree in Mass Communication and Journalism.

Consultant: Candidates should have a B.tech degree in Mechanical or Metallurgical Engineering.

KIOCL recruitment 2019: Salary details

GM/JGM (Finance): Rs 51,300 – Rs 73,000 per month

GM/AGM (Projects): Rs 51,300 – Rs 73,000 per month

Company Secretary: Rs 51,000 – Rs 73,000 per month

Manager (Accounts): Rs 32,900 – Rs 58,000 per month

Manager (Corporate Communication): Rs 32,900 – Rs 58,000 per month

Consultant: Rs- 1,50,000 per month

