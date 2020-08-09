Last to fill the application form for Karnataka Management Aptitude Test 2020 has been extended. KMAT 2020 is an all-India exam which is conducted in more than 10 cities in Karnataka and across the country.

The authorities have extended the last date to submit the application for KMAT, 2020. The entrance test is conducted by the Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges Association (KPPGCA). Now, the concerned applicants can submit the application form till August 31. The mode of applying is online, this registration started from June 9, 2020.

KMAT 2020 is an all-India exam which is conducted in more than 10 cities in Karnataka and across the country. This exam can be attempted by candidates all across India and abroad. Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) is held by the authorities to grant admissions to students based on their results into 180 plus AICTE approved institutes and management institutes in Bangalore and Karnataka affiliated to it.

Apply online for KMAT 2020:

Visit the official website, kmatindia.com. Open the KMAT application form. Key in the details in the application form, be very specific and alert while filling the form. Attach your photo and signature in the format that is mentioned. Make online payment for the form application. Click on the Submit button.

A statement was issued by the KPPGCA website which read that the KMAT admit cards will be available for the students in September and the KMAT exam is scheduled to be held in the third week of September 2020. It further read that the exact exam date of KMAT 2020 will be released in some time. Applicants can check the details of KMAT 2020 on the official website of KMAT. Everything like eligibility, admission process and brochure are available on the website.

Eligibility Criteria for KMAT 2020:



A bachelor’s degree of a minimum 3-years course or a master’s degree from a recognized board in Commerce, Management, Arts, Social Sciences, Engineering or equivalent is a must-have to appear in the KMAT 2020. The applicant must have scored a minimum of 50 per cent of the total aggregate marks. There are some exceptions for the candidates who fall under reservation.

