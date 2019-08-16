KMAT Kerala 2020: The registration process for MBA entrance exam has started through the official website -kmatkerala.in. Candidates interested to appear in the examination can check the notification and start filling the registration form.

KMAT Kerala 2020: The Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) under the supervision of Admission Supervisory Committee (ASC) has opened the online application process for KMAT Kerala 2020 entrance exam through the official website – kmatkerala.in. The registration process for Kerala KMAT 2020 for admission to MBA has started today, August 16, 2019. The authority has also released a notification on the official website announcing the same. MBA aspirants interested to apply can check and download the same before the registration form.

Candidates who seek admissions to the various MBA and PDGM programmes offered by various B-schools in Kerala are advised to apply for appearing in the MBA entrance exam to be held by the authority. Candidates must note that the last date for submission of their applications online has been scheduled for November 10, 2019.

Candidates can click on this direct link to apply for Kerala KMAT 2020

Kerala KMAT 2020 – Important Dates

Kerala KMAT 2020 exam online application starts on August 16, 2019

Last date to register for the MBA Entrance Exam 2019: November 10th, 2019 till 4:00 PM

The KMAT 2020 exam to be held December 1st, 2019.

Kerala KMAT 2020 – Examination Fees

Candidates must note that the application fees for registration to the upcoming Kerala KMAT 2020 exam is Rs 1000/- for General Category candidates, Rs 750/- for candidates belonging to SC / ST.

KMAT 2020: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants who have completed their graduation in any discipline or are in the final year of their degree programme are eligible to apply for the Kerala KMAT 2020 exam.

For any information or query regarding the KMAT 2020, candidates can contact the Admission Supervisory Committee by dialling 0471-2335133

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App