KMAT Kerala Results 2019. The results for the KMAT Kerala 2019 entrance examination has been released by the Cochin University of Science and Technology. Candidates those who appeared for the exam can visit the website of the KMAT i.e. kmatkerala.in and can download their results.

KMAT Kerala Results 2019 @kmatkerala.in: Cochin University of Science and Technology has declared the results for the KMAT Kerala 2019 entrance examination. The results are released on the official website of KMAT i.e. kmatkerala.in. Candidates those who appeared for the exam can visit the website and download their results.

All candidates who secured 108 marks out of 720 are eligible to apply for admission to various colleges affiliated to the Cochin University of Science and Technology.

The entrance exam of KMAT Kerala 2019 was conducted on June 17, 2019, and the results for the same was released on June 22, 2019.

KMAT Kerala Results 2019: Steps to check KMAT Kerala results 2019.

Step 1: Login the official website of KMAT i.e. kmatkerala.in

Step 2:Click on the tab which says ‘KMAT Kerala 2019 June Exam Result’

Step 3: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download and take a print out of the results for future reference.

KMAT Kerala Results 2019:Toppers List

Rank of the Candidate Name of the Candidate Total Marks Scored

S HAJI NEELAKANDAN 377 DEEPAK MANUEL 369 SIGHA M 365 ADITI ANOOP 364 ANJANA J 351 AFTHAB MOHAMMED SHAZ. N 350 AISHWARYA VIJAYAN 346 SIDHARTH V 343 KARTIKA C PILLAI 340 ANJU JIFFRY 339

KMAT Kerala Results 2019: Cut off list

For SEBC category, the qualifying cut off marks is 10% of 720 marks, i.e., 72 marks.

For SC/ST category, the qualifying cut off marks is 7.5 % of 716 marks, i.e., 54 marks.

The result of KMAT KERALA June 2019 Entrance Examination held on 16.06.2019 at 16 centres of 12 Districts in Kerala

conducted by the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App