KMAT Result 2019: Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges' Association will release results of KMAT 2019 on August 15. Candidates can check the official website @kmatindia.com for the results.

Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges’ Association is all set to release the results for the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2019. The officials have said that the results will be released soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examinations can check the results at the official website @kmatindia.com. The result will be available on the official website on August 15. The candidates can download the results after its release.

How to check:

1. Visit the official website @kmatindia.com

2. Click on the link available on the homepage KMAT Result 2019

3. Enter login credentials and click on submit button

4. KMAT 2019 result will display on the screen

5. Download the result for further reference

The following steps which have mentioned below are important for the students when getting results. The releasing date has not been mentioned but sources close to the board are of the opinion that the results will be declared by or before August 15. Students should ready their documents like roll number, date of birth and registration number.

The examination was conducted on April 4, 2019. The exams is conducted for admission to postgraduate management programs across the state. The Candidates can check the results through the official website once it will be declared.

The candidates have been advised to download the results and print the same for the future reference. The results which include the name of program, marks secured in each section, overall score and rank secured in the examination, will be considered as an important for the students when getting admitted in PG courses across the state.

