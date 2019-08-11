KMAT Result 2019: The results of the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test will soon be declared by the Karnataka Private Post Graduate College Association. The KPPGCA will announce results on August 15, 2019.

KMAT Result 2019: Karnataka Private Post Graduate College Association will declare the results of the Karnataka Management Aptitude Test soon on its official website. As per the official notification, the (KPPGCA) will announce KMAT 2019 results on August 15, 2019.

Once the results will be declared, candidates those who have appeared for the examination can check and download the result at kmatindia.com.KMAT Karnataka 2019 was conducted on July 21, 2019, in the offline mode.

Steps to check KMAT Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website, kmatindia.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says KMAT Result 2019.

Step 3: Candidates will then redirected to a new page

Enter the login credentials and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Your KMAT 2019 result will display on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of it for further reference.

KMAT 2019 result will contain candidate’s information such as name, roll number, the application number, candidate’s category, name of program, marks secured in each section, overall score and rank secured in the examination.

KMAT 2019 examination was conducted on April 4, 2019, across various centres in the state. Once the institution will declare the result, the shortlisted candidate will have to report for the selection process will include essay writing, group discussion and personal interview. Also, the final KMAT 2019 merit list will be released only when the selection procedure is completed.

Established in 2003, Karnataka Private Post Graduate College Association is an institution that provides proactive support to professional education. Through KMAT, the candidates will get admission to postgraduate professional courses, viz., MBA, PGDM and MCA across Karnataka.

