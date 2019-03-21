KMRL Recruitment 2019: Candidates are invited to apply for the post of Deputy General Manager under Kochi Metro Rail Limited. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the official website-kochimetro.org, on or before March 27, 2019.

KMRL Recruitment 2019: Kochi Metro Rail Limited has released applications for Deputy General Manager Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post on or before March 27, 2019. Candidates need to apply for the post through official website-kochimetro.org. Applicants interested for the post should follow the prescribed format given below.

Important Dates:

• March 13, 2019- Starting date of Application

• March 27, 2019- Closing date of submitting the online application

Vacancy Details:

• Deputy General Manager-Environment,Sewerage, Solid Waste Management

• Deputy General Manager-Transport

Educational Qualification:

• Deputy General Manager-Environment, Sewerage, Solid Waste Management-Degree in Civil Engineering

with Master’s Degree in Environmental Engineering/PHE or similar

• Deputy General Manager-Transport-Degree in Civil Engineering or similar

Age Limitation (Mim-Max):

• 55-60 Years

Procedure to Apply:

• Click on the official website-kochimetro.org

• Create login id and Password in the KMRL site

• Use the registered id to apply for the post

Application fee:

• Candidates need to pay Rs.500/.

note: Candidates fail to fulfill any of the criteria that have been mentioned, would not be able to apply for the post. Candidates should have required experience in their respective work fields.

About Kochi Metro Rail Limited:

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited is a rapid transit system which is serving for the city of Kochi in Kerala, India. It was opened for the public within four years of starting construction, making it the fastest completed metro project in India. The Kochi metro project is the first metro in the country which connects rail, road and water transport facilities. Kochi Metro was made with a decision to employ Kudumbashree workers and also members of the transgender community. It is the world’s first rapid transit system whose entire management operations are handled by women. The system is also involved in sustainable initiatives with the introduction of non-motorized transport corridors in the city, the installation of solar panels for power and vertical garden on every sixth metro pillar. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had waved the green flag for the Kochi Metro rail project in 2012. Employing a mass of people, the Kochi Metro Rail Limited is generating employment opportunity for many people.

