Kolkata Municipal Corporation: Kolkata Municipal Corporation today announced 53 vacancies for those candidates who are willing to apply for medical officer post. candidates can apply @kmcgov.in

Kolkata Municipal Corporation: Kolkata Municipal Corporation has invited applicants for the Medical officer post. Interested candidates can apply for the post by submitting the application which will only be available on the official website of KMC or click on the link @kmcgov.in to visit directly. Candidates must know that they can apply for the post on or before August 8, 2019, and its a walk-in-interview. The job form will be available on the official website of KMC and no other source.

Candidates who will be selected for the Medical officer Full-time post which get the salary of Rs 40,000/- (Forty thousand) per month, whereas for part-time they will be provided Rs Rs24, 000/- (Twenty four thousand) per month.

Total Posts – 53

Medical Officer (Full-time) – 28

Medical Officer (Part-time) – 25

Important Date

Last Date of Application – 08 August 2019 at 11:30 AM

Follow the steps to Apply for KMC Medical post:

Step 1: Click on the link @kmcgov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Recruitment

Step 3: Click on the link KMC Recruitments ENGAGEMENT OF 28 MEDICAL OFFICER FULL TIME(CONTRACTUAL) RESERVED CATEGORY AND 25 MEDICAL OFFICER PART-TIME (CONTRACTUAL)

Step 4: The form will appear in PDF format

Step 5: Candidates must fill all the credentials like date of birth, Name, Degree, etc.

Step 6: Candidates must download the result or take a hard copy of it for future references.

How to Apply for Kolkata City NUHM Society Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can attend walk-in-interview at Room No. 254,2nd Floor, PMU, Kolkata City NUHMSociety, 5, S.N.Banerjee Road, Kolkata-700013 on 08 August 2019 at 11:30 AM. Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) was formed in 1876 by the first Minister of Local Self-Government in Bengal, its purpose is to manage all the civic infrastructure and administration in Kolkata city.

