Kolkata Police Recruitment 2019: Kolkata Police has invited applications for the post of Civic Volunteer. The candidates who are interested to apply for 334 vacancies can download the application form from the Kolkata Ploce official website and submit in the concerned office.

Kolkata Police Recruitment 2019: Kolkata police has announced vacancies for Civil Volunteer post. Interested candidates can apply for the post through offline mode. Total 334 job vacancies have been taken out by the Kolkata Police for the post of Civic Volunteer.

The candidates who are eligible for the post can apply for the post in the concerned Battalion, Divisional and Unit office before August 6 by 5:00 PM. Candidates can download the application form the Kolkata Police official website kolkatapolice.gov.in. After filling the form candidates are requested to send it to the concerned division. It should be noted that the last date of submitting the form is 6 August 2019.

To apply for the post of Civil Volunteer, the candidates should be 8th pass and physically and mentally fit. The candidate should not have any criminal record against them in any police stations. Preference will be given to candidates who are good in sports and have experience in NSS Guide, Boy Scouts, NCC and Civil Defence Volunteers. Also, candidates applying for the wireless branch having a driving license and work experience of a Motor Mechanic will be preferred.

The selection process of Civil Volunteer post-2019 will be done through an interview process by a selection committee consisting Police Deputy Commissioner, Chairmen of the traffic department, Police Assistant Commissioner and one inspector working under him.

The age limit of the interested candidate should be between 20 to 60 years. The candidates who are interested to apply for the posts can download the form online from the official website or can collect the form from the concerned offices. The form has to be submitted at the drop box kept in the particular office by August 6. The envelope should have Application for the Civic Volunteer post written on top of it.

