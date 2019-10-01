Konkan Railway Recruitment 2019: the notification for Trainee Apprentice posts has been released by the Konkan Railway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, nats.konkanrailway.com, They must also check the details before applying for the post.

Candidates must fill the application form by visiting the official website and soon after filling the application form, candidates must send the form along with passport size photo to the office of Assistant Personnel Officer II, Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd, 4th Floor, Belapur Bhavan, CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai – 400 614.

Candidates must have to pay Rs 100 as application fees and before applying the post they must check the eligibility criteria, age limit. educational qualification and other details. Through this recruitment drive, 35 posts of Apprentice would be fulfilled by the Konkan Railway. Also, candidates, those who had job experience of 1 year or more will not be considered.

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2019: Important dates

October 1, 2019, is the opening date of the application forms

November 30, 2019, is the last date for filing the application forms

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

30 posts released for BE(Civil)

30 Posts released for BE (Electrical)

18 posts released for BE (Electronics &Telecommunications)

5 Posts released for BE (Mechanical)

24 Posts released for Diploma (Civil)

28 Posts Diploma (Electrical)

The selection of the candidates would be based on the percentage of marks obtained in the Diploma in the relevant field. Also, candidates must have the degree of full-time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology or regular B.E or full-time regular Diploma in the same field.

