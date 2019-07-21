Kota Open University 2019: The results for the Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (Kota Open University) has been declared @ rkcl.vmou.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their results through the official website.

RSCIT examination was held on June 30, 2019.

Kota Open University RSCIT result 2019: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota- rkcl.vmou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link of ‘RS-CIT 2019’ exam results

Step 3: Select your district. Check the results with your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result. Take a print out for future use.

VMOU Revaluation of Marks 2019

Students who are not happy with their marks in any subject can apply directly for re-checking purposes. Click on the revaluation link as provided on the website of VMOU.

Criteria for Successful Candidates

There are certain rules and regulations for end term examination, as prescribed by YMOU.

In order to pass the examination, students have to satisfy the minimum marks requirement.

At least 3 per cent marks in the exam is required except for SCP/BAP/BSCP courses.

YGPA Calculation: Grade Point X Course credit point/Total Grade Point

CGPA Calculation: A cumulative points secured in all subjects/Cumulative Earned points

VMOU conducted the entrance exam for MBA and B.Ed programme. Every year, the admission is being conducted by the University in two sessions, that is December and June.

About Vardhman Mahaveer Open University

Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU or previously known as Kota Open University, renamed through a Gazette notification by the Government of Rajasthan on 21st September 2002) came into existence in 1987 for open learning in Rajasthan.

