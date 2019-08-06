Kota University releases BA 1st year result 2019: Kota University today released the BA 1st year result 2019. Candidates who had appeared in the BA 1st year examination can check the result on the official website of Kota University or click on the link to visit directly. Recently Kota University held an online exam for undergraduate exam and not for the same announced the BA 1st part result 2019.

Candidates must know that currently due to heavy traffic the website of Kota University is facing an issue, soon the trouble will be solved by the officials, till then its advice to keep patience and soon the university will fix the problem. The result will only be available on the official website of Kota University and no other source.

Follow the steps to check UoK BA Part 2 Results 2019 online:

Step 1: Click on the link @univexam.org / @uok.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, under Exam and Results Section

Step 3: Click on the link

Step 4: A new web page will appear with generated links

Step 5: Find and Click on Result Panel Link

Step 6: Caniestes need to select the Type of Exam i.e. Main / Re-evaluation

Step 7: Select UG and course type

Step 8: Candidates need to fill the credentials like hall ticket number and other details asked on the page

Step 9: Click on the Submit button

Step 10: The UoK BA part 2 result will appear on the screen

Step 11: Candidates need to download the result or take a hard copy of it for future references.

