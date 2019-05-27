KPSC Admit Card 2019: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) is all set to release the Hall Tickets for 844 vacancies at kpsc.kar.nic.in soon. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website and download the admit cards when released on it.

KPSC Admit Card 2019: The Karnataka Public Service Commission or KPSC will be releasing the KPSC Hall Tickets 2019 soon on its official website – kpsc.kar.nic.in. All the candidates who have filled the application forms this year can check the website on a frequent basis and download their admit cards as soon as it is published by the authority on the official website as mentioned above.

According to reports, there are 844 vacancies under the Commission which will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of the total vacant posts, 269 posts are for First Division Assistant and the rest 575 are for Second Division Assistant categories.

How to download KPSC FDA SDA Admit Card 2019?

Visit the official website of Karnataka Public Service Commission – kpsc.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that says, “KPSC FDA SDA Admit Card 2019 download”

Here, the candidates will be taken to a new window

Now, enter the Application Number/Roll Number, Password and click on the submit button

The KPSC admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen of your computer or mobile

Candidates can take a printout of the admit card for reference in future

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of the Karnataka Public Service Commission: http://kpsc.kar.nic.in/

Candidates must note that they have to appear for the written test followed by Interview if only they qualify in the written test. The KPSC FDA SDA Admit Card 2019 for the Karnataka Public Service Commission FDA and SDA Exam 2019 is now available for download. However, the examination dates of the FDA and SDA exam has not been announced by th4e Commission yet. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official for the updates regarding the written examination.

