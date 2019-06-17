KPSC Assistant exam was conducted on 15 June 2019, decided by the commission but in different examination centres within the states. According to the Kerala Public Service Commission reports, ‘Candidates can calculate the estimated marks to own satisfaction, thus our exam team has prepared the most accurate KPSC SD answer key 2019 for written paper solution’.

KPSC Answer Key 2019: Kerala Public Service Commission or KPSC has released the answer key 2019 for the Assistant posts on their official website keralapsc.gov.in. recently on 15 June 2019, KPSC Assistant examination was conducted which was decided by the commission.

As per the update available on the KPSC official website, candidates were downloading KPSC answer key 2019 for assistant in universities of Kerala should note that the complaints regarding KPSC answer key 2019 in respect of OMR examination should be submitted online only through the OTR profile of candidates. Within a period of 5 days from the date of publication of provisional answer key.

Also Read: APPSC Answers Key 2019 for Public Forest, Assistant Beat Officer posts to release shortly on psc.ap.gov.in

Match up the process to get the KPSC Answer Key 2019 for Assistant in Universities of Kerala :

Visit to the KPSC official website keralapsc.gov.in. Click the link given on the home page ‘ provisional Answer key’. After that, a new page will open, where candidates will get the link related to ‘KPSC Answer Key 2019 for Assistant in Universities of Kerala’. A New Page will open where candidates will be able to find the KPSC Answer Key 2019 for Assistant in Universities of Kerela PDF. Candidates Must save a copy or download it for future reference.

According to the Kerala Public Service Commission reports, ‘Candidates can calculate the estimated marks to own satisfaction, thus our exam team has prepared the most accurate KPSC SDA answer key 2019 for written paper solution’.Candidates can also download KPSC Answer Key 2019 for Assistant in Universities of Kerala from the direct link given below.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App