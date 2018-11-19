KPSC Assistant post 2018: Kerala Public Service Commission has invited the applications for the University Assistant posts in the University. The notification was released on the official website of the Kerala University hulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in. The aspirants are requested to apply for the position on the official website.

KPSC Assistant post 2018: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited the applications of University Assistant posts in various Universities in Kerala. The notification has been released on the official website of the Kerala University hulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in. The candidates are requested to apply for the position on the official website.

The candidates who are born between January 2, 1982, and January 1, 2000 (both dates included) are eligible to apply for this post. An unusual relaxation to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Communities.

Steps to apply for Kerala PSC University Assistant notification

1 Visit the official website of Kerala PSC, hulasi.psc.kerala.gov.in

2 Click on the option which mentions Kerala PSC University Assistant Notification

3 Read the instructions carefully to apply for the position

The candidates who wish to apply for the post have to do a One Time Registration on the official website.

The number of the vacancies have still not been revealed yet by the KPSC.

The last date to apply for the vacant post is December 19.

Note: Candidates are requested to apply immediately to avoid heavy traffic on the official website of Kerala PSC. Presently also, it is not responding.

Reservation of posts:

As per the official notification, three per cent of the total vacancies are reported shall be reserved for eligible differently abled candidates (locomotor Disability/Cerebral Palsy, Low Vision and Hearing Impairment).

About Kerala PSC:

The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) is an organisation to recruit staff for various posts in the ministries and departments and in the subordinate offices. The commission also conducts examinations for the recruitment in various departments of the state.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More