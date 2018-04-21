KRCL Recruitment 2018: Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has invited application for non-technical and technical posts. Candidates can read the full notification on the official website of KRCL and apply online at konkanrailway.com. The last date of application is May 12, 2018

The Konkon Railway Corporation Limited is all set to recruit people against 113 vacancies, which includes the position of station master, goods guard, senior clerk and accounts assistant. The applications have been invited from the states of Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra. Preference for land loser candidates has been kept according to the reports. The candidates interested in the positions can log on to the official website of KRCL i.e. konkanrailway.com, to check their eligibility criteria and apply online.

Moreover, the land loser candidates are those who have lost their land to the government for KPCL projects between Roha (Maharashtra) to Thokur (Karnataka) on KRCL route or the candidate’s spouse, son, unmarried daughter, paternal grandson, paternal unmarried granddaughter only. The last date of application is on May 12, 2018. candidates willing to apply should submit their application form not later than 10:00PM

Meanwhile, there are 55 vacancies for station master posts, 37 for goods guard, 10 for senior clerks and 11 account assistant. The age of the applicants should not be more than 33 years as on July 1, 2018. However, the candidates are advised to go through the notification on the official website of the Konkan Railway carefully before filling up the online application form.

Also, applications for the post of Technicians in Electrical and Signal & Telecom Department of Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL) are invited from the same states throughout India. candidates between the age of 18 to 30 years can apply online. And to read the full notification of Konkan Railway Recruitment 2018, candidates can go to the links given below:

Candidates willing to apply for the vacant posts should log in to the official website.

