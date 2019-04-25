KSEEB 10th result 2019: The Karnataka SSLC result is going to be released in the month of May, according to reports. The be out on this date, details inside

KSEEB 10th result 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB is likely going to declare the Matriculation or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or 10th examination results in the month of May, i.e. next month. According to the latest reports, the Board will be publishing the Class 10 results on the official website – karresults.nic.in. Also, as per reports in TOI, KSEEB director V Sumangala said that the results will be announced in the first week of May.

All the students who have appeared in the KSEEB Karnataka SSLC examination 2019 are advised to check the instructions to download the final results of Class 10 examination on the official website of the Board as mentioned above.

Candidates can check how to download the KSEEB 10th result 2019 given here:

Visit the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB as mentioned above

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “KSEEB 10th Results 2019 download”

On clicking, the candidates will be taken to a new page

Here, enter the roll number and date of birth as asked

Now, the KSEEB Class 10 results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the result sheet and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of the Board: http://kseeb.kar.nic.in/index.asp

