KSEEB SSLC Result 2019: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB is likely to declare the Karnataka SSLC Result 2019 in May 2019. The Karnataka Class 10 results will be released on the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board i.e. kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board examination are requested to keep an eye on the official websites mentioned above for Karnataka SSLC result date. According to the sources close to the Karnataka Board, the Karnataka SSLC results 2019 will be declared in the second week of May i.e. between May 5 to May 13, 2019. However, the Karnataka Board has yet not mentioned any release dates of KSEEB Class 10 results 2019.

The Karnataka SSLC examination was held from March 21, 2019, to April 4, 2019. Last year, the Karnataka class 10th results were announced on May 7, 2018. The pass percentage went up to 71.93% in 2018. On the other hand, only 67.87% pass percentage was recorded by the Karnataka Education Board in 2017. Every student should note that the mentioned above dates are not confirmed by the Board. Note: There speculations of Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2019 releasing on April 30 but the Board has not released any official statement on the website regarding the same.

Steps to download the Karnataka SSLC Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board i.e. kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click to the link that reads Karnataka SSLC Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and submit the details

Step 4: The KSEEB Result 2019 will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a print out of it for future reference.

Student’s name, roll number, registration number, respective class, name of the examination, board name, name of the subjects, marks obtained, total marks, status of the result- Pass/ Fail will be available on the result page of every candidate who appeared for the examination, this year.

Students can also apply for the re-checking of their answer sheet soon after the results are declared. The re-checking forms will be available online and respective school centers. It is important for students to note that the re-checking facility will be available for a short period of time.

