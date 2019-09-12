KSP KSRP Admit Card 2019: Karnataka State Police has released the admit card for the physical test for Special Reserve Police Constable. Candidates applying for the ET-PST can go to the official website of KSP srpchk19.ksp-online.in and download the admit card.

KSP KSRP Admit Card 2019: Karnataka State Police has released the admit card or the admit card for ET-PST at its official website. Government job aspirants who had applied for the post of Special Reserve Police Constable (KSRP) 2019 & PC- IRB (men)- 2019 against notification no 03/recruitment-4/2019-20 can download the hall ticket from the official website.

In the KSRP admit card, the examination dates for the Endurance test and physical standard test have been mentioned. The hall ticket also serves as the entry pass for the recruitment process

KSRP SRPC recruitment 2019 is held two stages – ET PST, written examination. Right now the hall ticket for the ET PST is available on the official website, Candidates those who will qualify the exam will be called for the written exam. Around 218 posts are to be recruited in various departments of Karnataka State Police and Karnataka State Reserve Police.

Steps to download KSP KSRP Admit Card 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka State Police, ksp-online .in.

Step 2: Om the homepage of the website, click on the link KSRP ET PST Admit Card 2019

Step 3: Enter the login credentials, (roll number, etc)

Step 4: Click on Submit.

Step 5: After this, the KSP Admit Card will be on your screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for the same for future reference.

In order to qualify the test, candidates should complete the 2-kilometer run in 10 minutes. Also, it is necessary to have a long jump of 3.80 meters, 1.20 meters high jump and 5.60 meters in shotput. candidates those who will appear in the physical test, the height of the men should be 170 cm and the length of the tribe men should be 155 cm.

