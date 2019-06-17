KTET admit card 2019: The admit cards for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test will be released on the official website - ktet.kerala.gov.in today. Candidates appearing in the KTET 2019 exam can check the steps to download the KTET hall tickets 2019.

KTET admit card 2019: The KTET 2019 examination conducting authority or Kerala Prareeksha Bhavan will be releasing the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test 2019 hall tickets or KTET Admit card 2019 or KTET June 2019 Exam Hall Tickets on its official website –ktet.kerala.gov.in today, June 17, 2019.

All the candidates appearing in the upcoming teachers’ eligibility examination are advised to download the admit cards from the official website today. They can check the instructions to download the KTET admit card 2019 given below.

The examination conducting authority has released a notice on its official website which reads, “KTET JUNE 2019 EXAM HALL TICKET WILL BE AVAILABLE ON 4:00 PM TODAY.” Candidates can check the following websites to download the Kerala KTET Admit Card 2019:

Moreover, the Kerala KTET admit card 2019 will be issued for KTET 2019 which has been scheduled to be conducted on June 22 and June 29, 2019. Candidates must note that the link to download the KTET admit cards will be activated on the official only after 4:00 PM today.

They must also note that due to heavy traffic on the portal, the candidates might face difficulties in accessing the hall tickets from the official website. In that case, candidates need to visit any of the above-mentioned websites to download the KTET 2019 admit cards.

How to download Kerala KTET admit card 2019?

Candidates need to visit the official website – ktet.kerala.gov.in

Click on the admit card link on the homepage

Candidates will be redirected to a new window

Log-in to the user portal using credentials

The Kerala KTET Admit card 2019 will be displayed

Download and take a print out of the hall ticket for reference

Candidates are required to keep a copy of the e-admit card as it will be mandatory for them to produce the same at the examination centre on the day of the KTET 2019 exam for verification and identification. KTET 2019 is being conducted to recruit teachers at lower primary, upper primary and high school level classes in the state Kerala.

