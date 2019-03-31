KTET result 2019: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Teacher Eligibility Test exam result through its official website - keralapareekshabhavan.in. Those who have appeared in the examination can now check the KTET 2019 result by visiting the official website. The instructions to download the Kerala TET has been given below.

KTET result 2019: The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test or KTET 2019 result has been declared by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan through its official website yesterday, March 30, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared in the examination and were eagerly waiting for their KTET 2019 results can now check the same by visiting the official website of the examination conducting authority – keralapareekshabhavan.in. Candidates can follow the instructions to download the Kerala TET given below.

How to check the KTET result 2019?

Go to the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan as mentioned above – keralapareekshabhavan.in

On the homepage, candidates need to search for the link that reads, “KERALA TEACHER ELIGIBLITY TEST JANUARY 2019 Result Published..Click here” and click on it

On clicking, candidates will be directed to a new window

Here, enter the details such as Category, Register Number, Date of Birth in this format (dd/mm/yyyy)

Now click on check results option

The KTET 2019 results will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Here’s the direct link to log into the official website and check the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2019 results: https://ktet.kerala.gov.in/result_january_2019/

