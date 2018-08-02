KTU B.Tech S2 Exam Results 2018: The Kerala Technological University (KTU) has released the results for Second Semester (S2) Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) examination on its official website. Students who had appeared for the examination this year can check the official website ktu.edu.in to download their result.

KTU B.Tech S2 Exam Results 2018: The results for Second Semester (S2) Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) examination has been released by the Kerala Technological University (KTU) on its official website, ktu.edu.in. Students who had written in the examination and were eagerly waiting for their results can now be happy to know that the KTU second semester (S2) result 2018 is available on the official website.

Moreover, as per reports, the KTU Second Semester (S2) Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) examination was conducted by the varsity in the month of April this year. Students can check their result with the help of the steps given below.

ALSO READ: Former President Pranab Mukherjee inaugurates newly constructed hostel at Janki Devi Memorial College

Students who have appeared for KTU S2 exams in April 2018 may check their results while following these steps:

Log on to the official website, ktu.edu.in Search for the link that reads, “B.Tech S2 (R&S) Exam results published” on the home page under the “announcement” tab and click on the same Candidates will be directed to a new PDF Click on it Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer View the same download Take a print out of the B.Tech S2 (R&S) Exam results for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website and download KUT B.Tech S2 (R&S) Exam results 2018, click on this link: https://ktu.edu.in/home.htm;jsessionid=4493A3250319B1C3F56FF29BD13E4027.KTUApp1

ALSO READ: SSC CGL Tier I exam 2018 postponed, fresh dates expected to be announced soon

ALSO READ: UPSSSC Recruitment 2018: Apply for 2059 Agriculture Service Technical Asst Class 3 posts @ upsssc.gov.in

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More