KUHS Results 2019 @ kuhs.ac.in: The Kerala University of Health Science has published the results of the first year and second year B.Sc Nursing degree supplementary examinations on the official website that is kuhs.ac.in. Interested candidates can check their result through the official website. The examinations were held in April 2019

University also provided a facility of re-totalling. Candidates can re-submit their marks online through the University website. The last date to do the same is July 29, 2019.

This statement was made in an official notification from the varsity.

The fee for re-totaling is Rs. 210 per paper per student.

KUHS Supplementary Result 2019: Steps to check

Below are step-by-step process to access your KUHS Result 2019;

Step 1: Go to the official website, click on the direct link given above

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your registration number

Step 4: Submit all the details

Step 5: KUHS BSc supplementary result 2019 will appear on screen

Step 6: Download the same. Take a printout of the same

A consolidated DD towards ‘fee for re-totaling’ should be prepared. A cheque should be drawn in favour of the Finance Officer, Kerala University of Health Sciences, Thrissur (SBI Account No. 31768842875). It should be forwarded by the Principal or Head of the Institution along with the hard copy of the applications. Applications should reach the office of the Controller of Examinations on or before August 5, 2019.

While fee for obtaining a photocopy of answer books of KUHS result is Rs.525, per paper, per student.

The score sheets for the result will be provided for levying a fee of Rs.525 per paper. It should be made in addition to the fixed fee for a photocopy of answer books.

