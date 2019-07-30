Kurukshetra University BA results out: The Kurukshetra University (KUK) released the BA 4th semester result candidates who had appeared in the BA 4th semester exams can check the result @kuk.ac.in. To make it easier direct links have been provided, check

Candidates must know that to view the result they must have good internet connection as the result will appear in an online mode. Candidates can check the result only on the official website of KUK and no other source. the university also declared the B.Com fourth semester result earlier this month.

Follow the steps to check the BA 4th semester result:

Step 1: Click on the link

step 2: On the homepage, under Quick Links

Step 3: Click on the generated link Result

Step 4: A new page web page will appear with blue color generated links

Steps 4: Click on the link 30-07-2019 B.A. 4th Sem. (May-2019)

Step 5: The result will appear in PDF format

Step 6: Candidates must download the result

Step 7: Take a print out of it for further references.

Check the result here :

B_A_ 4th Sem_ (May-2019)(1)

However, candidates who had appeared in M.Com. 4th Semester, B.C.A. 4th Sem, B.SC. 2nd Sem., B.Com. Vocational (Tourism and Travel Management) 4th Sem. B.Com. Vocational (Tax Procedure and Practice) 4th Sem, B.Com. Vocational (Principles and Practice of Insurance) 4th Sem., B.Com. Vocational (Office Management and Secretarial Practice), may also check the result, the link has been generated under the Result tab.

