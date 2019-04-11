Kurukshetra University Recruitment 2019: The Kurukshetra University has begun the online application to recruit a total of 198 clerks position through an official website of the University kuk.ac.in. The interested candidates can apply through the official website. The application form is to be closed on April 15, 2019, 11:59 pm. Under the eligibility criteria, the age of the candidates should not be more than 18 years and less than 50 years of age.

Kurukshetra University Recruitment 2019: Kurukshetra University is recruiting a total of 198 clerks’ position through an official website of the University kuk.ac.in. The interested candidates can apply through the official website. the application process was commenced from April 9, 2019 and close on April 15, 2019, 11:59 pm. The closing date for paying the fee is April 15, 2019, 11:59 pm. The age of the candidates should be more than 18 years and less than 50 years. Candidate must have a graduation degree from some recognized university. He/She should be matric qualified with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects or should have 10+2/B.A./M.A. with Hindi as one of the subjects.

Do print the application form for future use. General category candidates has to pay an amount of Rs 1200. Females of General category belonging to Haryana state will pay an amount of Rs 600. Candidates should pay through online mode. Candidates should have a valid personal active email-id. All the information regarding the recruitment process on the recorded email id.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates key projects in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, says corrupt hate Chowkidaar

Kurukshetra University Clerk Posts: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website kuk.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Jobs/ Career’

Step 3: Details will appear for the recruitment for clerks

Step 4: Read important dates

Step 5: Click on the link ‘Apply Online’

Step 6: Do read the advertisement for recruitment before filling the application form

Step 7: Click on the tab ‘continue’.

Step 8: Enter your details and preview the form

Step 9: Download the form for future use.

Step 10: Duly pay the fee

Also Read: NID Admit cards 2019: Hall tickets released @ admissions.nid.edu, check steps to download

Kurukshetra University Clerk Posts: Selection Process

The final selection of the candidates will be based on the aggregated marks scored by the candidates out of 100. As per the criteria of selection consisting of four levels, the candidates’ score will be taken into account. The four phases include type test on computer, computer appreciation and application test, aptitude test, academic qualification which will be verified through physical verification of the original documents.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More