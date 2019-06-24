Kurukshetra University results out: The Kurukshetra University has announced the results for different courses. All the students can check and download their result by visiting the official website of the Kurukshetra University, results.kuk.ac.in.

The university has started the application process for the re-evaluation of the answer sheets. All the students who wish to avail the re-evaluation service can apply online on the official website of the Kurukshetra University. The application of re-evaluation will not be accepted offline. Each of the programmes will have a different deadline for the application of re-evaluation. Students are urged to visit the official website in order to check the exact date.

Steps to check the KUK Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kurukshetra University, results.kuk.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the respective programmes from the list present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your roll number.

Step 5: Enter the security code.

Step 6: Tap the button saying search present on the homepage.

Step 7: Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download the result.

Step 9: Take a print out of the result and keep a copy of it with you for future reference.

