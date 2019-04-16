KV admissions 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) admission process 2019 for class 2 and above has started from April 12, 2019. The list of the shortlisted students has been released at kvsangathan.nic.in on April 16, 2019. The registrations for the admissions closed on April 9, 2019. The admission will process for class 11 will start after the announcement of the result of class 10 CBSE board. The admission for class 2 and above, except class 11, will continue till April 30, 2019. During this period, the shortlisted students can complete the process of KV admissions as per the guidelines provided by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. according to the official data released by Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, more than 7.95 lakh applications were received for 1 lakh seats in Class 1. The first list fo the provisionally selected students were released in the respective schools and after that, it was available on the websites too. If any seats will be left, then the second and third list will also be released depending upon the situation.

Documents needed for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Admissions 2019-20:

Valid mobile number with an Indian SIM card.

Valid email address.

Digital photograph or a scanned photograph of the child who has to be admitted.

A scan of the child’s birth certificate.

Details of the government section for the people who are applying under the economically weaker section.

Transfer details of parent/grandparents whose service credentials will be used at the time of filling the application.

Age Criteria for the Kendriya Vidyalaya admissions 2019-20:

For class 1: 5 to 7 years till March 31, 2019.

For class 2: 6 to years till March 31, 2019.

For class 3: 7 to 9 years till March 31, 2019.

For class 4: 8 to 10 years till March 31, 2019.

For class 5: 9 to 11 years till March 31, 2019.

For class 6: 10 to 12 years till March 31, 2019.

For class 7: 11 to 13 years till March 31, 2019.

For class 8: 12 to 14 years till March 31, 2019.

For class 9: 13 to 15 years till March 31, 2019.

For class 10: 14 to 16 years till March 31, 2019.

The calculation of the age will be based on the student’s age until March 31, 2019. The students who are differently abled can get an age relaxation of up to 2 years as mentioned in the official notification.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More