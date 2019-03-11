Kendriya Vidyalaya PRT, PGT, TGT Recruitment 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has released a notification inviting applications for various PRT, PGT, TGT vacant posts. Candidates must check the official notification on the website of KVS with the help of the steps given below.

Kendriya Vidyalaya PRT, PGT, TGT Recruitment 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has invited applications for Contractual Teacher (PRT, PGT, TGT) vacant posts across the country through its official website. Candidates who aspire to serve as a teacher in the schools of KVS must check the details regarding the vacancies through the official website – https://kvsangathan.nic.in/.

The Sangathan has released the all India vacancies list for the post of PRT, PGT and TGT and various other posts on Part Time/Contract Basis this year. Eligible candidates are advised to apply for the posts in the prescribed format through the official website on or before the last date.

The application form for Kendriya Vidyalayas at various states has been uploaded on the official websites zone-wise and candidates can download the same directly from the websites itself. Candidates must note that they should carry all the copies of the necessary supporting documents to be submitted on the day of the KV Recruitment Interview.

How to check the KVS Recruitment notification 2019 online?

1. Log into the official website of KVS of any region or as mentioned above

2. Candidates need to look for the latest recruitment notification and click on that link

3. On clicking, a pdf will open

4. Download the notification and check all the details of the Recruitment

5. Take a print out of the same for reference if necessary

Direct link to go to the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and check out the latest updates: https://kvsangathan.nic.in/announcement?page=1

