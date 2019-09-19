KVIC Admit Card 2019: Candidates can now download the hall tickets for Senior Executive, Executive, Assistant Director (Group B) and Assistant Posts, Junior Executive (Group C). Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) today released the hall tickets on the official website of KVIC. Watch the video for steps

KVIC Admit Card 2019: Hall tickets for Senior Executive, Executive, Assistant Director (Group B) and Assistant Posts, Junior Executive (Group C) is out today by Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC). Candidates who willing to appear in the examinations can now download the hall tickets from the official website of KVIC or click on the link kvic.org.in to visit directly.

The report says The bilingual language exam will be conducted in the month of September by KVIC, the exam will be conducted in two languages English and Hindi, and more details have been generated on the official website of KVIC. Candidates will have to go through 2 level process i) A computer-based test will be conducted for Group B along with an Interview which will be in the ratio of 1: 5 ii) Candidates of Group C has to go through a Computer Based Test.

Also Read: Telangana High Court Recruitment 2019: Apply for Stenographer, Junior Assistant, other posts, check details here

Follow the steps to download KVIC Executive Posts admit card 2019:

Step 1: Click on the link kvic.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down below

Step 3: Click on the link Vacancies

Step 4: A new web page will appear

Step 5: Click on the generated link

Step 6: To download the result candidates need to enter the User Id and Password

Step 7: Click on the login button

Step 8: Candidates must download the hall ticket or take a hard copy of it for future use

Candidates must know that it is mandated to take there admit card in the examination hall, in case candite forgot to carry the admit card then he won’t be allowed to sit in the examination

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App