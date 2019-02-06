KVS Librarian Recruitment 2018: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has declared the 2018 librarian exam result on the official website kvsangathan.in. The candidates who appeared for the examination can download the result through its official website. Those who will clear the written examination will appear for the interview on February 22, 2019.

Important points to remember:

The list of remaining shortlisted candidates for interview, venue of the interview, date of interview is available on the KVS website.

The shortlisted candidates can download their letter of the interview and other relevant documents. these relevant documents are as follows:

Bio-data

NOC/Service/Vigilance Certification

OBC certificates etc. from the KVS website under Employment Notice/ Interview Notice.

The link for downloading the interview letter will be released soon on the KVS website.

KVS Exam venue: JNU Old Campus, Baba Gang Nath Marg, Near Ber Sarai, New Delhi – 110067.

About KVS

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan was registered as a society under the Societies Registration Act. on December 15, 1965.

The main function of the Sangathan is to provide, establish, endow, maintain, control and manage the Central Schools (Kendriya Vidyalayas). These scholls were located across India and abroad.

Our Objective The main aim of the KV is to provide the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel. The basic aim is to pursue the excellence and set pace in the field of school education.

