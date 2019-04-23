KVS for class 1 Admission 2019: The third merit list for class 1 has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on April 23, 2019, at the official websites kvsonlineadmission.in. The parents can check their kids' name on the official website. The admission will be granted only after fulfilling their criteria on merit.

KVS for class 1 Admission 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced the third merit list for class one admission on April 23, 2019 at the official websites kvsonlineadmission.in. Besides this, the third list is also available on the notice board of the school where the application was submitted. The parents who applied their child’s name for the same can check it through the merit list. The name of the kids which are mentioned on the merit list will be granted with admission.

Earlier, the KVS released the first and the second merit list for class one admissions. The first and second merit list was declared online and this is also available on the notice board of the KV. The first merit list was released on March 26, 2019 while the second list was released on April 9. Applications were accepted March 19.

Following are the steps to check the admission list are given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the respective schools

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for the third merit list for class one admission

Step 3: The Pdf containing the list of selected candidates will be displayed. Search for the students’ name.

A total of 6,48,041 students applications were submitted for 1 lakh seats across the 1204 Kendriya Vidyalaya. These vacancies are located across the country. To know more in detail about the admission process of Kendriya Vidayala, parents can visit the official website.

Following documents are required for the application:

A valid email ID and mobile number Scanned photograph of the student Scanned image of birth certificate Details of government certificate in case applications will be submitted for economically weak sections.

Admission process will be completed by April 30. No more merit list will be released for the admission.

