The online application process for admission in Class 1 under Kendriya Vidalayas has been started on Friday, March 1 on the official website kvsonlineadmission.in. The interested candidates who want to apply for the same can do so through the official website. The last date to apply for the same is March 19, 2019. However, the registration process for Class 2 will start from April 2 to 9, 2019. While the application process for the Class 11 will be released after Class 10 result, immediately.

KVS will release a provisionally selected candidates’ list for Class I on March 26. While the second and third list will release on April 9 and April 23, respectively. If seats remain vacant after the release of the first merit list, then only the final merit list will be published.

In case of release of the insufficient applications, the KVS will extend the registration date. The notification will be released on March 30. The online process will close on April 6. On a similar pattern, the education institute may release the second notification. The schedule of the same is available at kvsangathan.nic.in.

For more information check the below details of the table

Online filling of KV Admission Form 2019 for Class 1 March 1, 2019, from 8 am

Last date online Class 1 KV Admission Form Submission 2019 March 19, 2019, till 4 pm

Declaration of provisionally selected candidates for Class 1 Admission 2019 March 26, 2019 – First admission list,

April 9, 2019 – Second admission list

April 23, 2019 – Third admission list

(Second and third KV admission list will be published only if the seats remain vacant)

Extended date for second notification for admissions March 30, 2019 under RTE provision if sufficient seats or forms

are not filled under RTE provisions- Notification March 30, 2019 – April 6, 2019 for Registration April

8, 2019, April 15, 2019

Second notification may be released for SC/St candidates March 30, 2019 – April 6, 2019 for Registration

in case sufficient registrations not received under the first phase March 30, 2019 – Notification

April 8, 2019 – April 15, 2019, for Admission

KVS Admission Form 2019 Class 2 onwards except class XI April 2, 2019 (8 am) to April 9, 2019 (4 pm)

Registration for class XI for KV students Within 10 days after the declaration of boards result

Display of admission list and admission for class XI Within 20 days after the declaration of boards result

Registration, admission and display of merit list for KVS class XI Only after the admission of KV students class XI

for Non-KV students (Subject to availability of seats)

In the previous year, a total of 6,48,941 aspirants had applied for around 1 lakh seats. The KVS had released the list on time online only. The list has been displayed on the official website of the individual schools.

Students will be shortlisted, as per the priority category. A total of 1,137 Kendriya Vidalayas are registered across the country.

