KVS admission 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalayas will release the second admission list for Class 1, today April 9, 2019. The last date to submit the application forms for Class 1 was March 19, 2019. The list will be listed on the official websites of respective KV's.

KVS admission 2019: The second KV admission list for class 1 will be released by Kendriya Vidyalayas today, April 9, 2019, on their official websites. Earlier to this, the first merit list for Class 1 admissions was released on March 26, 2019. Talking about the last date, the online application for admission in Class 1 was last submitted till March 19, 2019. Soon Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) will release the list of selected children on the official website of the concerned school including the list of eligible children, list of provisionally selected children category wise.

Not only this, the entire details regarding the list of selected children will also be displayed on the notice board of the particular school. In total, 6,48,841 candidates have applied for admissions for in all one lakh seats to reserve a seat in approximately 1,137 Kendriya Vidyalayas in the whole country.

In order to know the exact details regarding the admission process, the parents of the interested candidates can visit the official website of KVS and can also check for the updated list of selected students.

Here is the direct link to visit the official website of KVS: kvsonlineadmission.in

Here are the steps to download the admission list of 2019:

Firstly, visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya

In order to know about the second admission list, find out the same link on their home page

After clicking on the link, a PDF appears on the screens

In order to find out the candidate’s name, press Control and F and find out the candidate’s name in the merit list.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More