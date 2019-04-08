The merit list for admissions to class 1 is already out by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The list for admission to class 2 to class 10 will be out on April 12, 2019. The admission process will be held from April 12 to April 20, 2019

KVS admission is approaching its deadline as the last date to send applications for admission to class 2 and above (barring class 11) in the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) is April 9, 2019, i.e, tomorrow (Tuesday). Those who haven’t gotten themselves admitted should apply by tomorrow at kvsnline admission.in

KVS admissions 2019: Age

MINIMUM AGE ON 31st MARCH OF THE YEAR IN WHICH ADMISSION IS SOUGHT:

Class I Age: 5 years

Class II Age: 6 years

Class III Age: 7 years

Class IV Age: 8 years

Class V Age: 9 years

Class VI Age: 10 years

Class VII Age: 11 years

Class VIII Age: 12 years

MAXIMUM AGE ON 31st MARCH OF THE YEAR IN WHICH ADMISSION IS SOUGHT:

Class I Age: 7 years

Class II Age: 8 years

Class III Age: 9 years

Class IV Age: 10 years

Class V Age: 11 years

Class VI Age: 12 years

Class VII Age: 13 years

Class VIII Age: 14 years

The calculation of age for admission will be as on March 31, 2019. In the case of differently-abled children, the maximum age limit can be relaxed by two years, as written in the official notification.

KVS Admissions: Documents required

Mobile Number with Indian SIM card Valid Email address A scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (Image requirement: JPEG file of 256 KB) Scanned copy of child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of 256 KB) Government certificate for those applying under the economically weaker section Transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application

