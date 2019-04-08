KVS admission is approaching its deadline as the last date to send applications for admission to class 2 and above (barring class 11) in the Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) is April 9, 2019, i.e, tomorrow (Tuesday). Those who haven’t gotten themselves admitted should apply by tomorrow at kvsnline admission.in
The merit list for admissions to class 1 is already out by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS). The list for admission to class 2 to class 10 will be out on April 12, 201. The admissions will be between April 12 to April 20, 2019.
KVS admissions 2019: Age
MINIMUM AGE ON 31st MARCH OF THE YEAR IN WHICH ADMISSION IS SOUGHT:
Class I Age: 5 years
Class II Age: 6 years
Class III Age: 7 years
Class IV Age: 8 years
Class V Age: 9 years
Class VI Age: 10 years
Class VII Age: 11 years
Class VIII Age: 12 years
MAXIMUM AGE ON 31st MARCH OF THE YEAR IN WHICH ADMISSION IS SOUGHT:
Class I Age: 7 years
Class II Age: 8 years
Class III Age: 9 years
Class IV Age: 10 years
Class V Age: 11 years
Class VI Age: 12 years
Class VII Age: 13 years
Class VIII Age: 14 years
The calculation of age for admission will be as on March 31, 2019. In the case of differently-abled children, the maximum age limit can be relaxed by two years, as written in the official notification.
KVS Admissions: Documents required
- Mobile Number with Indian SIM card
- Valid Email address
- A scanned photograph of the child seeking admission (Image requirement: JPEG file of 256 KB)
- Scanned copy of child’s birth certificate (JPEG or PDF file of 256 KB)
- Government certificate for those applying under the economically weaker section
- Transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application
