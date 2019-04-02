KVS Admissions 2019: The online application process for Class 2-9 admissions has started through the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan i.e. - kvsangathan.nic.in. Parents can check the details regarding the admission process and steps to fill the online application form given here.

KVS Admissions 2019: The online application process for Class 2-9 admissions has been opened through the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan by the authority from today, April 2, 2019. All those who are interested to get their children admitted to Class 2 – 9 may check fill in the application form by visiting the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya i.e. – kvsangathan.nic.in. Parents can check the details regarding the admission process and instructions to fill up the online application form given below for their convenience.

Parents must note that the last date for submission of the online application form is April 9, 2019 till 4:00 PM. The list of shortlisted candidates will be released by the authority on the official website of the schools on April 12, 2019.

How to fill the online application form?

Visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) as mentioned above or to the respective school website of a particular region

Candidates will have to click on the link that reads, “KVS Class 2-9 Admissions 2019 list of shortlisted candidates”

On clicking, a pdf page will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the pdf and check if your name exists on the list

Take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

Here’s the link to go to the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS): https://kvsangathan.nic.in/circulars-hq

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More