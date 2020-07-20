Registrations for admissions of class 1 into Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Schools are now open. Find all the details about registration of class 1 and other class here.

The admissions at Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) schools are now open. KVS has released the registration forms for the admissions in class 1. The mode of filing these admission forms is online. The parents who are keen to admit their students into Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Schools can fill the form on the official website of KVS kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

Parents will come across an exclusive link on the official website where they will be able to apply for their ward’s admission into Kendriya Vidyalayas all over the country. This is for class 1 for the session 2020-2021. Other than the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in, the parents can apply for the admissions into KVS schools using the KVS App. The app is for android mobile devices. The registration form for class 2 and 11 will also be available from today and will be available till July 25, 4 p.m. if vacancies remain. The forms are also available in offline mode.

This information was released on July 17 stating that the registrations for class 1 into KVS Schools will start from July 20, 10 a.m. and the registration will end on August 7, 7 p.m. Here are the steps for the parents to apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Schools:

Apply online for KVS Admission 2020:

Visit the online admission portal of KVS, kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in . Read the mentioned details and guidelines on the page. Click on the Registration link or the Application link. Fill the required details. Click on the Submit Button. Keep one copy of the form safe with yourself for future reference.

KVS asked of parents not to bring their children to Kendriya Vidyalayas due to the coronavirus crisis. The KV 1st Class admissions forms are to be filled by parents online. After the form is filled, they have to scan and email it to KVS.

The 1st round provincial select and waitlist of registered candidates will be uploaded on 11th August on KVS’s website. If yet more seats remain unoccupied after the 1st round, then it will release the 2nd one on August 26th, and if repeated again, then a 3rd list will be announced. The final list will be out before September starts.

