The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan admit card 2018 has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for the recruitment examination of lower and upper division clerks and other non-teaching staff, at its official website kvsangathan.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on 19th February, 23rd February and on 26th February. All the candidates can download the admit card from the official website www.kvsangathan.nic.in.

All the candidates can download the admit card from the official website www.kvsangathan.nic.in

The KVS ( Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan) admit card 2018 has been released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for the recruitment examination of lower and upper division clerks and other non-teaching staff, at its official website kvsangathan.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on 19th February, 23rd February and on 26th February. All the candidates can download the admit card from the official website www.kvsangathan.nic.in. The examination will be conducted in online mode for filling Officers’ cadre, Librarian and Non-Teaching posts in KVS.

As the recruitment application process was carried out twice, the admit cards have been issued separately for both new and old candidates. The process for new and old candidates differ, all those candidates who had applied in the initial application process, are required to provide their application reference number as the User ID along with date of birth of the candidate, as per the process, the new candidates have to log in with the application reference number and their password which they had used at the time of filling the application form.

There are certain steps to follow in order to download KVS Admit card 2018

Step 1. All the candidates should visit the official website kvsangathan.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the Kendriya Vidyalaya News Section or find the direct link of KVS Non-Teaching Hall Ticket 2018.

Step 3. The candidates must mention all the important details in order to aquire admit cards.

Step 4. After rechecking the information, clcik on the submit button.

Step 5. Take the print of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Admit Card, and carry a photocopy of it for further use.